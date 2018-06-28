- ITV Report
-
Five people killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper office in Maryland
Five people have been killed and several others "gravely injured" in a shooting at a newspaper office in Maryland, USA, police have confirmed.
A reporter at The Capital Gazette in Annapolis tweeted that a single gunman fired into the newsroom and shot multiple employees.
Police said a suspect is now in custody.
On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to leave through a car park.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, tweeting that his "thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families".
Phil Davis, a courts and crime reporter for the Capital Gazette, tweeted from inside the newsroom.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that he was "absolutely devastated" by the news and urged people to stay away from the area.