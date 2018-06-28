NHS has enormous responsibility over additional funding, chief executive says

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens has said the health service has “enormous responsibility to be wise stewards” of the additional cash it is to receive from taxpayers.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the public will have to pay “a bit more” in tax in order to fund the extra £394 million a week going to the NHS in England in 2023/24.

Mr Stevens, who has been in the top role since 2014, said it was “right that the health service steps up and ensures that we are being very disciplined in using that resource” to improve patient care.

In an interview with political magazine The House, he said: “Everybody in the health service recognises that not only is it right to fund the health service properly but in doing so we are making a call on taxpayers’ resources.

“So, we’ve got an enormous responsibility to be wise stewards of this additional investment.”