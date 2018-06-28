Paramedics attending 999 call attacked with bricks and tables

Ambulance crews responding to a 999 call that a 13-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest were pelted with bricks and tables as they tried to gain access to the house.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said its paramedics were "met by a barrage of bricks, glasses, tables, chairs and other items" which were thrown from upstairs windows in Eastleigh on Wednesday evening.

More paramedics had to be sent to the scene as the original ambulance and rapid response car suffered damage.

Police were called, who later confirmed it was a hoax call.

In a statement, the ambulance service said: "It beggars belief what happened to our staff in Eastleigh... the first responders we had sent were extremely shaken.

"What makes this even worse is that all the staff and vehicles we sent were diverted from local people in genuine pain and distress with real illnesses, real injuries and real emergencies by our equally frustrated and appalled control room team."

Hampshire Police said two teenage girls were arrested after the incident in Stranding Street on suspicion of "assault, cause of wasteful employment of police and use of threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress".

The force added that the girls remain in custody.