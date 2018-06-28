People from Northern Ireland least likely to name their cars

People in Northern Ireland are the least likely in the UK to name their cars, research showed.

Across the UK women were almost twice as likely to do so as men.

Most were aged between 55 and 64.

The make, model, colour and general look of the car were the common reasons given for the choice of name, with Fords, Vauxhalls, Toyotas, BMWs and Hyundais being the makes of vehicle most frequently given a name.