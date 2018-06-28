Prime Minister hails £20bn Australian warships contract for BAE

Theresa May has hailed the award of a £20 billion contract to the British defence giant BAE Systems to build a new generation of warships for Australia. BAE will supply nine Type 26 submarine hunter ships for the Royal Australian Navy under the terms of a 30-year contract. Although the ships will be built in Australia, the Prime Minister said the export of a British design for the frigates would be an “enormous boost” for the UK economy.

Theresa May raised the Type 26 contract in talks at Chequers with Malcolm Turnbull Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

BAE saw off competition from Spain’s Navantia and Italian firm Fincantieri to win the deal, which is part of a 200 billion Australian dollar (£112 billion) spending programme by the Canberra government. The award of the contract comes after four years of high-level engagement by the UK, with Mrs May raising it at talks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Chequers earlier this year. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox have also visited Australia over the course of the last 18 months to expound the benefits UK’s design and engineering.

