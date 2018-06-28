Probe ordered into deadly plane crash in busy Mumbai district

A probe has been launched after a small chartered plane crashed into a busy area of Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, killing at least six people including two on the ground.

Police said the plane hit an open area at a construction site for a multi-storey building in the Ghatkopar district, a crowded area with many residential apartments.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) said the fatalities included two pilots and two flight engineers on the aircraft.

Police officer Ashok Shirsad said two people on the ground were also killed.