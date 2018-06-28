Putney Bridge jogger: Probe over woman knocked in front of bus closed

Police have closed an investigation into a jogger who knocked a woman pedestrian into the path of a bus. The 33-year-old victim was lucky to escape serious injury after the bus driver swerved to avoid her on Putney Bridge in south-west London. The Metropolitan Police launched a hunt for the jogger last August, three months after the incident, and looked at more than 50 people as part of their investigation.

The jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of a bus Credit: Met Police/PA

Police have now said all lines of inquiry have now been “exhausted”. The victim, who suffered minor injuries, was ignored by the runner some 15 minutes later as he ran past her on the bridge going the other way after the incident on the morning of May 5. The bus driver, Oliver Salbris, has been labelled a hero for his quick actions in swerving to avoid the woman. He told the Sunday Times in September he thought he was going to hit her. “If I hadn’t swerved, I would have smashed her head,” he said. “It was reflex. The consequences would have been terrible for her – and for me.”

