Queen pulls out of engagement feeling 'under the weather'

The Queen has pulled out of a service at St Paul's Cathedral because she is feeling "under the weather".

The 92-year-old had been due to attend a service marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of Michael and St George.

It is understood no doctor has been called and that the Queen will still travel from Buckingham Palace to Windsor this afternoon for the weekend as planned.

Prior to Thursday, the Queen has attended a number of occasions in the last few days, giving no indication that she felt ill.

Elizabeth II was last seen in public at the Young Leaders' awards ceremony - a celebration of inspirational young people from across the Commonwealth - at Buckingham Palace where she was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.