Queen’s award for clothing firm which sells brands sported by young royals

A children’s clothing company that sells brands spotted on the young royals is among winners of The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise. The Prince of Wales hosted a reception for winners of the prestigious business award – now in its 52nd year – at Buckingham Palace. Charles was joined by the Duke of Kent at the event where a total of 230 businesses from across the UK were recognised. Childrensalon, which sells designer clothes online for newborns up to 16-year-olds, was one of the winners represented at the event on Thursday night.

The Prince of Wales at a reception for winners of The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Sorcha Harriman-Smith, a director at the company, said the employees are delighted about the award. She added: “They’re just so chuffed for their hard work to be recognised on such a grand scale. I think so many of the team are just in it for the love and they really display that day to day.” Childrensalon, based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was founded in 1952 by Sorcha’s grandmother, who made clothes for her own children which were admired so much they led to commissions from celebrities and royals. The company sells clothes from designers including Burberry, Dior and Gucci, and also brands believed to be worn by the young royals of today including a shoe brand called early days. “They have been spotted in brands that we stock,” Ms Harriman-Smith said. Another winner was James Vaughan, 31, from Ndemic Creations, who developed the game Plague Inc.

A total of 230 firms were recognised at the ceremony Credit: Victoria Jones/PA