Scotland could come close to longstanding temperature record

Parts of Scotland could get close to a temperature record set 125 years ago with another day of sweltering heat in store. The hottest June day north of the border was 32.2C (89.9F) at Ochtertyre in Perth and Kinross in 1893. The Met Office said it is possible the mercury could soar above 30C (86F) once again on Thursday.

Sunseekers made the most of the weather in Edinburgh Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Forecaster Bonnie Diamond said: “Temperatures could certainly rise to 30C (86F) in parts of western Scotland and 31C (87.8F) isn’t out of the question. “I think 32.2C (89.9F) is just a bit too high, but it could come close.” The predictions come after temperatures soared to 31.3C (88.3F) in Aviemore in the Highlands on Wednesday afternoon, making it the hottest day since June 1995, when the mercury reached 31.5C (88.7F) in Renfrewshire. By 9am on Thursday, temperatures at Drumalbin in Lanarkshire had already hit 22.4C (72.3F). In Kinbrace in Sutherland, readings had touched 22.1C (71.7F) by the same point.

Forecasters predict the areas inland and to the west will see the hottest temperatures as the day progresses. Ms Diamond said: “The warmest areas are going to be away from the north and the east coast because that is where the wind is coming from. Areas away from that further inland will be the warmest. “Aviemore seems to be a bit of a hotspot in this particular set-up. “Glasgow is looking at 29C (84.2F), 30C (86F), possibly even 31C (87.8F) today. “In contrast – not that it’s cold – but Edinburgh is 25C (77F) or 26C (78.8F), a five or six-degree difference.” She also revealed that Scotland is one of several spots in the running to record the highest temperature of the day in the UK. “Of interest, an average maximum temperature for Scotland for June is 15C (59F), so we’re almost double that,” she added.

