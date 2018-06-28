Tech firms and banks help US stocks recover losses

A rally for technology companies helped US stocks recover some of their recent losses on Thursday, but trading remained uneven as investors tried to figure out if the tensions between the US and other nations will spill over into a trade war.

Technology companies and banks were responsible for the bulk of the gains.

Amazon surged and shook investors in two separate industries.

The online retailer said it is buying online pharmacy PillPack, which led to sharp losses for drugstores and companies that distribute prescription medications to pharmacies.

Amazon also announced that it is launching its own delivery van business, which hurt UPS and FedEx.

US crude oil rose to its highest price since November 2014.

Stocks started the day at their lowest levels in almost a month.

Contradictory reports from US officials about trade policy have led the market to lurch between gains and losses, sometimes by the hour.