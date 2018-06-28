Theresa May handed Belgian shirt ahead of World Cup clash with England

Theresa May was handed a Belgian football shirt ahead of the team’s World Cup clash with England as she arrived at a summit in Brussels. The Prime Minister was given the replica top by Belgian counterpart Charles Michel as the European Council meeting began. Mrs May cracked a smile as she was handed the shirt with the number 10 on it.

Mr Michel had first shown the shirt, in its presentation box, to French President Emmanuel Macron before taking it out to give to Mrs May. The number could have been a reference to Mrs May’s 10 Downing Street address, but it is also the shirt worn by Chelsea and Belgium star Eden Hazard. Mr Michel also handed a Belgium football scarf to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, who draped it over Ireland’s Leo Varadkar. Mrs May will not be able to catch the game dubbed the “Brexit derby” because she will be locked in talks over a working dinner when the match kicks off at 8pm local time. But a senior UK official said they could “make her aware” of the score “if needs be”.

Theresa May looks surprised as she is presented with the shirt Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP