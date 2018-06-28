Third new train timetable in two months for rail passengers

A third new train timetable in two months will be introduced by Thameslink and Great Northern as the operators attempt to tackle severe disruption. The latest change will still see some services cancelled in advance, but rail bosses hope the number of on-the-day cancellations will be reduced. Thameslink and Great Northern routes – part of the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) franchise – have suffered major disruption since a new timetable was introduced on May 20.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

An interim timetable was introduced on June 4 which saw around 6% of daily services removed, but reliability has still struggled. A GTR spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the continued disruption following the delayed approval of the new timetable. “We are re-planning how we use trains and train crew on Thameslink and Great Northern to deliver a new fixed, interim timetable in July that will prioritise peak trains and reduce service gaps, progressively delivering improvement. “We urge anyone delayed by 15 minutes or more to apply for compensation. This can be claimed against the original timetable and there is enhanced compensation for season ticket holders.” Crispin Blunt, Conservative MP for Reigate, Surrey, described his “acute exasperation” at the performance of services between London and Redhill. “I am appalled at the operator’s failure to address ongoing and severe service gaps and cancellations on local services,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.