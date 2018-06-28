Ticketmaster ‘warned in April’ of cyber attack

Digital bank Monzo has claimed it warned Ticketmaster in April that it may have been the victim of a cyber attack.

The online ticketing service said on Wednesday that it did not identify the breach until June 23, when it “took swift action” and informed the relevant authorities.

Monzo said it replaced the bank cards of 50 customers who had reported fraudulent transaction on April 6, and, following its own investigation, found that 70% of those affected had used their cards with Ticketmaster in the previous five months.

The digital bank said that, following this discovery and further reports of fraudulent transactions from accounts that had previously interacted with Ticketmaster, it alerted the ticket site.

“Given the pattern that was emerging, we decided to reach out to Ticketmaster directly. On Thursday 12th April, members of the Ticketmaster security team visited the Monzo office so we could share the information we’d gathered,” Monzo’s head of financial crime, Natasha Vernier, wrote on the company’s website.

“They told us they’d investigate internally.”