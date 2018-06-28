Trump-Putin summit to take place in Helsinki on July 16

The synchronised announcement by the Kremlin and the White House comes a day after Mr Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton held talks with Russian officials in Moscow to lay the groundwork for the meeting in the capital of Finland.

The summit between US president Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take place in Helsinki on July 16.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that “getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing”.

He added that the two sides would discuss Syria, Ukraine and “many other subjects”.

The Russian leader had two brief meetings with Mr Trump on the sidelines of international summits last year, but plans for a full-fledged meeting have been held back amid US investigations into alleged collusion between Mr Trump’s campaign and Russia.