UK-Irish peace process body revived amid bid to restore powersharing

A peace process body for UK and Irish government consultation has been revived amid efforts to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland.

The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference is to meet in London on July 25, 18 months after devolved government imploded in Belfast.

The mechanism gives the Irish a consultative role on non-devolved issues affecting Northern Ireland. It last met in 2007.

The prospect of a return of the forum has proved controversial.

Sinn Fein and the SDLP have long been calling for its re-establishment as a way to inject fresh impetus into the stalled political process in the region.

But unionists have been wary amid concerns of handing too much influence to the Dublin government.