UK population rises at slowest rate in more than a decade to 66 million as experts point to Brexit

The population of the UK has risen by its lowest rate for over a decade, the first official population estimates since the EU referendum show.

Demographers’ latest calculations show there were an estimated 66,040,229 million people living in the country at the end of June last year.

Over the 12 months to the middle of 2017, the number of inhabitants increased by 392,000 people – or 0.6%, the lowest growth rate since mid-2004.