We had done our job: Firefighter tells Grenfell inquiry he thought blaze was out

A firefighter has described the tantalising moment he believed the Grenfell Tower blaze was extinguished, after becoming tearful when footage from the night was played to an inquiry. Charles Batterbee, a crew manager at North Kensington fire station, was one of two firefighters tasked with putting out a kitchen fire on the fourth floor of the block. He had crawled into the smoke-clogged room and doused what appeared to be a fridge blaze at around 1.20am, radioing his colleagues two floors below to say “we had done our job”. But flames had burned through a window and crept onto the flammable external facade. It would sweep up the building in minutes, trapping dozens inside. On Thursday the firefighter said he would “never get over that shock” of realising the block was still ablaze.

CCTV of the first firefighters entering the tower Credit: Grenfell Inquiry/PA

Mr Batterbee became upset and requested a break after thermal imaging footage of his entry to Flat 16 with colleague Daniel Brown was shown to a hearing at Holborn Bars. But after a short adjournment he remained composed as he talked counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC through the video and his actions that night. Due to the withering heat of the blaze it had taken several attempts to enter the compartment, he recalled, at which point it became clear the window was gone. The firefighter said “the rectangular shape of a window was there, there was no glass”. He told the hearing of the fire: “I was putting water on to it, using as little water as I could to put the fire out without creating too much steam and I applied enough to put the fire out.”

