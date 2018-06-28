Welcome to Kaliningrad: A city rich in history

Kaliningrad is the site of England's next World Cup match against Belgium - a city which boasts a complex history. Throughout its existence, the Baltic coast city has fallen under the rule of Prussia, Germany, the Soviet Union and now Russia. Famous for being home to the Teutonic Knights and the birthplace of German philosopher Immanuel Kant, Kalingrad is now an exclave situated between Poland and Lithuania.

A bird's eye view of Kaliningrad Stadium. Credit: PA

The city is a Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania.

For many hundreds of years, Kaliningrad was actually known as Königsberg. It was founded by the Teutonic Knights and later formed part of Prussia and East Prussia, which became part of united Germany in 1871. The city was heavily damaged by British bombing during World War Two. At the end of the conflict, the city became a part of the Soviet Union and was renamed Kaliningrad.

Kaliningrad was a German city for hundreds of years (1933). Credit: AP

In doing so – it became a Russian exclave – a state surrounded by another territory. Kaliningrad sits between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea – and is just a two-hour drive to Gdansk in Poland - compared to the 15-hour journey to Moscow. The city is best known for being the birthplace of philosopher Immanuel Kant – who even has an area named after him known as "Kant Island" (previously Kneiphof Island) which is home to his tomb.

German philosopher Immanuel Kant was born in the city. Credit: PA

Russian military personnel take part in a large parade in 2014. Credit: PA

A memorial celebrating the liberation of Kaliningrad from Nazi Germany. Credit: PA

The waterfront in Kaliningrad. Credit: PA