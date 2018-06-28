Women accused of murdering Kim Jong Un’s half-brother ‘are trained killers’

Two women on trial accused of killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader are trained assassins who used “criminal force” to rub the toxic VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s eyes and face, prosecutors said. The women’s claim that they were duped by North Korean agents into thinking they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden camera show was an “ingenious attempt … to cover up their sinister plot in order to obscure the eyes of the public and the court”, prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the court in his closing arguments. Siti Aisyah, from Indonesia, and Doan Thi Huong, from Vietnam, who face the death penalty if convicted, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Kim in a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on February 13 2017.

The women are the only suspects in custody, although prosecutors say they colluded with four North Korean suspects who fled the country on the day of the assassination. Doan called herself an actress, while Aisyah was a masseur. Mr Wan Shaharuddin said it was “not impossible for someone to lead a double life”. “This type of assassination can only be seen in James Bond movies and the two girls were not randomly picked as a scapegoat. They knew what they had to do and they achieved in doing it,” Mr Wan Shaharuddin said. “There is no room for failure. Only selected and trained individuals can ensure success.” Defence lawyers argue the women had no motive to kill Mr Kim but were innocent pawns in a high-profile political assassination by North Korea. The judge set a ruling for August 16 to decide whether the women should enter their defence or be acquitted. Mr Wan Shaharuddin contended that the women had intention to kill Mr Kim and knew they were handling poison because they deliberately targeted his eyes and hastily washed their hands after the attack. An expert has testified that the eyes are the best route of entry for the poison to spread, and that VX can be washed off within 15 minutes of exposure without causing any symptoms. The prosecutor said the women had “used their bodily power” to forcefully smear the poison on Mr Kim’s eyes and face. Mr Kim died within two hours. “Criminal force was used,” the prosecutor said.

Siti Aisyah is escorted by police as she arrives at Shah Alam High Court in Malaysia Credit: Voon Chong/AP