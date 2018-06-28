Young generation needed to change things for the better – Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly has said today’s young generation are being relied upon to “change things and make things better”. The TV host was speaking after being awarded an honorary doctorate of arts from Edinburgh Napier University on Thursday. She told those who were graduating that life “is not a rehearsal” and to “go for it”, adding that their efforts are needed to improve the lives of others.

The 58-year-old said: “I’m so honoured, I really am. But I do feel a little bit bad because all these amazing young people have studied and worked for years to get their degree. “I didn’t go to university and here I am getting a degree without doing any work at all. I’m really, really, really thrilled – it’s a lovely honour. “They are just at the first stage of their journey. “It’s just about taking your time, you don’t have to rush into anything.

Lorraine Kelly shared words of wisdom with the graduates Credit: Edinburgh Napier University/PA