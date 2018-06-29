England face Colombia: Land of Shakira, Escobar and Valderrama

England face Colombia in the World Cup knock-out stages - but what do you know about the South American country and its football team? Colombia was the birthplace of singer Shakira and home to infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, while one-third the country consists of Amazon rainforest. And according to which polls you read, Colombia was ranked the world's happiest country in 2013 and 2014.

Blasts from the past

Carlos Valderrama was known for his big hair. Credit: PA

Carlos Valderrama is often ranked by peers as the greatest Colombian football player of all time. The midfielder appeared in three World Cups for Colombia between 1990 and 1998 - but arguably was better known for his extravagant hairstyle.

Faustino Asprilla played for Newcastle United in the 1990s. Credit: PA

Not many Colombian players have had the honour of plying their trade in the Premier League, though in recent seasons that number has increased. Faustino Asprilla was the first Colombian player to join a Premier League club, spending a couple of seasons with Newcastle between 1996 and 1998.

Who do we know in the current squad?

James Rodriguez shot to fame after the 2014 World Cup. Credit: PA

Colombia's current World Cup squad play for a host of top teams across the world. Arguably the most recognisable players include James Rodriguez, on-loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, and Radamel Falcao, who had spells at Manchester United and Chelsea. Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez and Brighton forward Jose Izquierdo also feature in the full squad.

The squad also features David Ospina (top left) and Radamel Falcao (bottom left). Credit: PA

What's Colombia's World Cup track record?

Colombia progressed to the Round of 16 having topped their group. Credit: PA

Colombia have appeared at five World Cups since the tournament's inception in 1930, including Italy '90, USA '94 and France '98. The squad's best performance was reaching the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago, where Colombia lost to the hosts 2-1.

David Beckham during England's match against Colombia in 1998. Credit: PA

Colombia were drawn in England's squad for the 1998 World Cup, but failed to qualify for the knock-out stages. England, who beat Colombia 2-0 courtesy of goals by David Beckham and Darren Anderton, progressed to the last-16 in second place behind Romania.

And beyond football?

Spanish is widely spoken across Colombia, which boasts a population of almost 50 million. The country itself has almost 2,000 miles of coastline, stretching across both the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

Singer Shakira hails from Colombia. Credit: PA

Colombia is considered to be one of the most bio-diverse countries in the world. Its capital, Bogota, at 8,360 feet above sea level, is one of the highest cities in the world.

One-third of Colombia is made up of Amazon rainforest. Credit: PA

Changua, a popular breakfast food, consists of milk soup served with an undercooked egg.