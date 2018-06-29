EU draws up migrant plans while 100 reported missing at sea

European Union leaders have drawn up plans to screen migrants in North Africa for eligibility to enter Europe. The leaders settled on a “new approach” to manage those rescued at sea but disagree over who should take responsibility for them. The meeting took place in Brussels as Libya’s coast guard said about 100 people were missing and feared dead after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean. Italy, Greece and Spain bear responsibility for accepting most of the migrants and have felt abandoned by their EU partners. Italy, with a new anti-European government, has refused to take charge of people rescued at sea in recent weeks, sparking a diplomatic row with France and Malta. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition partner is demanding she take a tougher line on migrants, undermining her leadership.

Angela Merkel is under pressure back at home Credit: AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

The new plan is to receive people from rescue ships in EU nations that agree to share responsibility for handing migration with the EU’s main point-of-entry countries like Spain, Italy and Greece. But they will also receive them in centres in North Africa and possibly the Balkans. “A complete approach was adopted,” French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters after a night of haggling and delays to address demands from Italy that its views be incorporated in the final summit statement. He said: “We are protecting better. We are co-operating more. And we are reaffirming our principles. All hastily made solutions, be they solely national ones or a betrayal of our values that consists in pushing people off to third countries, were clearly set aside.”

Emmanuel Macron says EU leaders are co-operating Credit: AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Even new Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whose populist government has rocked the EU’s political landscape, said: “On the whole, we can say we are satisfied. “Italy is no longer alone, as we requested,” he said. But the Czech Republic and Austria have no intention of basing migrant centres on their territory. “Why should there be centres? Centre should be outside of Europe. Ellis Island, yes? And the Australian model, very simple. We have to execute this,” Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

Giuseppe Conte says Italy is no longer alone Credit: AP Photo/Olivier Matthys