Frozen treats and mud baths help Dublin Zoo residents keep cool in the sunshine

Zookeepers at Dublin Zoo are treating the animals to ice-lollies and mud baths to help them cope with the soaring temperatures. As the heatwave continues, elephants, rhinos and tigers are among some of the animals cooling down with custom-made frozen treats made from fruit, meat, vitamins and fish. While some of the animals’ natural habitats are in warmer climates, many of them are not used to the long period of high temperatures sweeping Ireland. Gerry Creighton, Operations Manager at Dublin Zoo, said that extra observation of the animals is needed during the hot weather. “In some cases we make up fruit pops, which is made with fruit and Vitamin C drinks,” he explained. “We give the tigers frozen meat in their pool, and for the elephants we brought in ten tonnes of mud clay which works like a face pack.

Oussari, a male amur tiger, takes a dip in the water Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

“The elephants put it on their backs to protect their skin. “We also have fire hydrants to cool down the habitats and wet the animals down in the mornings before they go out. “They love it, it’s a novelty factor for the animals – it doesn’t cause them any stress.” Animals have the choice of spending time outside in the sun or keeping cool in their air-conditioned houses which are also designed to create shade. Pachyderm animals, like elephants, rhinos and hippopotamus cool down in mud baths and use mud on their skin to act as a sun repellent. Gerry added: “The big cats will submerge in the water, we give fish ice-blocks to the sea lions, and they try to break it down. “It’s all activity based and everyone has an option. The snow leopards have rocks in their habitats that provide cooler areas. “The keepers check on the animals to make sure they’re okay and have plenty of water and plenty of shade.”

Yasmina, a female red panda, eyes up an ice block with frozen fruits inside Credit: Brian Lawless/PA