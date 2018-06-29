Homebase explores further store closures, putting hundred of jobs in doubt

Homebase is exploring a second wave of store closures that could see up to 40 DIY outlets shut, putting hundreds more retail jobs at risk.

The DIY chain is sounding out advisers for a potential Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA), a controversial insolvency procedure that has been adopted by the likes of House of Fraser, Mothercare and Carpetright.

Sources told the Press Association that restructuring experts at Alvarez & Marsall are being scouted by Homebase for the CVA, although other options are being assessed alongside this.

The restructuring would come on top of a store closure programme that the retailer has been carrying out since February.

A total of 17 Homebase stores have been shut, with another 23 earmarked for possible closure.