Ireland agrees to accept migrants as part of ‘burden sharing’

Ireland is to accept migrants to Europe as part of “burden sharing” measures agreed with other EU leaders.

Discussions in Brussels concluded at 5am and were delayed after Italy’s new prime minister Giuseppe Conte refused to sign off conclusions until he received assurances.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “We took the view that we needed to have a degree of burden-sharing, on the transfer of migrants to countries, and Ireland has already agreed to accept some from that as well.”

In October September 2015 the Irish Government approved the establishment of the Irish Refugee Protection Programme and agreed that Ireland would accept up to 4,000 persons seeking protection under the EU Relocation and Resettlement programmes.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney previously said the Republic had committed to take 10% of the number of migrants on board the MV Lifeline, which was stranded for days in the Mediterranean.

Mr Varadkar took part in overnight discussions on the migration issue with his EU counterparts at the European Council.

Migrant centres are to be established in EU states to process asylum claims after all-night talks hammered out a compromise package of measures.

Italy’s new populist government closed ports to rescue ships operated by charities, calling on its EU partners to share the burden of looking after those saved off Libya’s coastline.