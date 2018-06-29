Migrant border crisis largely created by politicians, says Varadkar

Politicians have largely created the migrant crisis at Europe’s borders, the Taoiseach said.

The number arriving has fallen by 90% since 2015 but populist parties in Europe have done very well because of the stance they have assumed, Leo Varadkar added.

Ireland has taken about 2,000 refugees so far, mainly from Greece because of differences with Italy over Garda police vetting measures, and is pledged to take the same again.

Mr Varadkar said: “Europe needs migration.”

He added: “It is more of a political crisis linked to migration than a migration crisis per se.”

He met European counterparts including the strongly anti-immigration Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and acknowledged not all member states needed the newcomers.

The Irish premier backed “burden sharing” among the members of the EU but has also called for European border security to be stepped up.

He attended talks at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels which continued overnight until 5am on Friday.