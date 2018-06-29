Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin comes out publicly as gay

Minnesota United’s Collin Martin has publicly announced that he is gay ahead of the club’s Pride Night.

Following the retirement of LA Galaxy’s Robbie Rogers last year, Martin is the only openly gay male athlete playing in the MLS - or in the top division of the other five major American sports.

"Tonight my team, Minnesota United, is having their Pride Night,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It's an important night for me -- I'll be announcing for the first time publicly that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer.