- ITV Report
Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin comes out publicly as gay
Minnesota United’s Collin Martin has publicly announced that he is gay ahead of the club’s Pride Night.
Following the retirement of LA Galaxy’s Robbie Rogers last year, Martin is the only openly gay male athlete playing in the MLS - or in the top division of the other five major American sports.
"Tonight my team, Minnesota United, is having their Pride Night,” he wrote on Twitter.
“It's an important night for me -- I'll be announcing for the first time publicly that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer.
“I have been out as a gay man for many years to my family and friends, and this includes my team-mates. I have played Major League Soccer for six seasons: four seasons with DC United and 2 seasons with Minnesota United.”
“I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made the decision to come out publicly that much easier.”
“As we celebrate Pride night, I want to thank my team-mates for their unconditional support for who I am.
“In light of my experience as a professional athlete, I want to take this moment to encourage others who play sports professionally or otherwise to have confidence that sport will welcome them wholeheartedly.
“June is Pride month, and I am proud to be playing for Pride, and to be playing as an out gay man.”
His teammates have tweeted in support of his announcement.
In a statement, MLS Commissioner Don Garber, said: "We admire Collin's courage and are proud of him and of the support from the soccer community."