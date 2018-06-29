Mumbai crash plane was undergoing repairs

A small plane that crashed in Mumbai, killing five people, was not certified as airworthy and was undergoing major repairs after an earlier crash, an aviation company official said.

Anil Chauhan, a top official at UY Aviation which owned the small King Air C90, said the plane was on a test flight when it crashed into a construction site in India’s financial capital.

“Though we have ownership of the aircraft, it was under the care of Indamer company. The aircraft was not yet handed over to us, it did not have a certificate of airworthiness,” Mr Chauhan said.

Indamer CEO Rajeev Gupta told reporters his company was repairing the plane and that the heavy rains occurring in Mumbai when the plane took off were not ideal conditions. He said test flights should not be carried out in poor weather.