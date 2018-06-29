Ruling due in Sir Philip Green’s court battle with watchdog over BHS audit

A High Court judge is to rule on Sir Philip Green’s bid to restrict the publication of a report by the accountancy watchdog on a BHS audit. Earlier this month the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) handed a £10 million fine to PwC for its 2014 audit of BHS, which was sold by the tycoon’s Taveta Group for £1 ahead of its demise in 2016. The FRC also sanctioned Steve Denison, the audit partner responsible, fined him £500,000 and banned him from performing audit work for 15 years.

However, the body has not yet published its findings and Sir Philip’s holding company Taveta Investments applied to the High Court in London for an injunction last week. Mr Justice Nicklin will deliver his judgment at 2pm on Friday. Lawyers for the firm told the court it is not seeking a “blanket prohibition” but wants the FRC to redact parts of its report which “contain criticisms of the claimant, its directors and employees”. They argued that, if the injunction is not granted, a judicial review of the FRC’s report sought by Taveta would be “pointless” as the “damage would be done”. The FRC’s lawyers contend it should be allowed to publish its findings and argued Taveta has no right to challenge the report. The body gave an undertaking to Taveta not to publish the report before the judge’s ruling.

Labour MP Frank Field branded Sir Philip Green ‘the unacceptable face of capitalism’ Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA