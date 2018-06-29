Second earthquake in a week ‘not normal for Surrey’

Earthquakes are hitting Surrey for the first time in 40 years, according to scientists.

The county has been hit by tremors twice in a week with the latest taking place at a magnitude of 2.4 at 6.54am (BST) in Newdigate on Friday, hitting a depth of three miles (5km), the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

It took place in the same area as a 2.6 magnitude tremor at 1.30pm (BST) on Wednesday which caused “a few seconds of rumbling and shaking”.

This followed one on a similar scale in April.

BGS seismologist Richard Luckett told Press Association there is a “constant stream” of small earthquakes over most parts of the UK on a regular basis, adding: “There’s no reason why Surrey should be any different.