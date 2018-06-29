Sir Philip Green’s firm refused injunction over report on BHS audit

A High Court judge has refused to grant Sir Philip Green’s firm an injunction restricting the publication of a report by the accountancy watchdog on a BHS audit.

Earlier this month the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) handed a £10 million fine to PwC for its 2014 audit of BHS, which was sold by the tycoon’s Taveta Group for £1 ahead of its demise in 2016.

The FRC also sanctioned Steve Denison, the audit partner responsible, fined him £500,000 and banned him from performing audit work for 15 years.

The body has not yet published its findings but is now free to do so after Mr Justice Nicklin refused to grant the injunction, which was sought by Sir Philip’s holding company Taveta Investments.