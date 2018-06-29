Trump: Journalists should be free from fear of being violently attacked

US President Donald Trump has reacted to a fatal shooting at a Maryland newspaper by saying journalists “should be free from the fear of being violently attacked”. Mr Trump said the attack on the Capital Gazette, which left five dead and others injured, “shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief”. The president has repeatedly denounced the press as “the enemy of the American people”. “Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job,” Mr Trump said.

He went on to tell the families of the victims: “There are no words to express our sorrow for your loss. Horrible, horrible event, horrible thing happened and you’re suffering.” The alleged shooter, who had a history of harassing the paper’s journalists, has been charged on five counts of first-degree murder. It was the deadliest attack on journalists in US history. The gunman had filed a defamation suit against the paper in 2012 that was thrown out as groundless, and he repeatedly targeted the paper’s staff members in profanity-laced tweets. In his remarks, Mr Trump pledged his “eternal support” to those suffering losses and said his government “will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life”. He did not mention the First Amendment in his statement, delivered at the top of an event celebrating the tax cuts he signed into law last year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tweeted statement stood in contrast. “Journalists tell the stories of our communities, protect democracy, & often put their lives on the line just to do their jobs,” Mr Trudeau wrote. “Today’s attack in Annapolis is devastating. Our hearts go out to all the victims & their families.” Mr Trump has had a hostile relationship with the press since long before he took office, popularising the term “fake news” and repeatedly denouncing journalists as “the enemy of the American people”.

Last summer, he tweeted a doctored WWE professional wrestling video clip that depicted him tackling and pummelling an opponent whose head had been covered by a superimposed CNN logo. He added the hashtags “#FraudNewsCNN” and “#FNN.” CNN responded at the time with a statement accusing the president of encouraging violence. “It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters,” it said.

