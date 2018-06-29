Warburtons cuts crumpet production by half as CO2 shortage continues to bite

In a new, and unusual, twist to the CO2 saga - crumpets are making headlines. Warburtons' crumpets production is now down 50%. The firm uses the gas in packaging, to give the product a longer shelf-life.

Tearmh Taylor, Warburtons' spokesperson, told me: "As a result of the ongoing CO2 shortage, we are producing nowhere near the 1.5 million packs of crumpets we usually make each week and have had to suspend production at a number of our bakeries. This will remain the case until the CO2 supply returns to normal."

This is the problem that has come out of thin air – literally. CO2 is used in a vast range of manufacturing, processing and packaging. Many of the factories that produce the gas are out of action for maintenance and repairs. During a normal summer you'd hardly have noticed - but this is far from a normal summer. The weather and the world cup means demand, especially for drinks, is peaking rapidly.