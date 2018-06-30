All aboard the Hello Kitty: Pink bullet train debuts in Japan

A Hello Kitty-themed “shinkansen” bullet train has debuted in Japan. Adorned with the cartoon favourite inside and out, it is a dream ride for her fans.

TheHello Kitty-themed ‘shinkansen’ bullet train was unveiled at JR Shin Osaka station in Osaka, western Japan. Credit: Kyodo News/AP

The special shinkansen made its inaugural round trip on Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka. The service, connecting Japan’s west and south, will run until the end of September.

The special train made its inaugural round trip between Osaka and Fukuoka. Credit: Kyodo News/AP

The stylish train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows.

A life-size Hello Kitty doll greeted passengers. Credit: Kyodo News/AP

In one car, a life-size Hello Kitty doll dressed in a train crew uniform and hat — decorated with a pink bow of course — greeted passengers, offering a chance for selfies.

