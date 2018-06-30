Becoming a father is most magical moment of my life, says Tom Daley

The couple, who revealed the birth of Robert Ray in a brief announcement printed in the Times newspaper on Saturday, both shared photographs and messages on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black have shared their joy at becoming parents.

Daley’s Instagram post, a photograph showing Robert’s feet, said: “27/06/18. Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley. The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son.”

Black tweeted a black-and-white photograph of them holding the baby, hands intertwined, and wrote: “Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality.”

Among the celebrities congratulating the couple was Fearne Cotton who commented on Daley’s Instagram post, writing: “The most dreamy news! So much love to you two gorgeous people! Can’t wait to meet Robbie.”

The Times announcement said: “BLACK-DALEY On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray.”

In February, they revealed they were expecting a child through a surrogate.

Daley was also quoted as saying he wanted to be as good a dad as his father, who was also called Robert and died in 2011.

He spoke of how the impending fatherhood changed his perspective as he competed at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.

He said: “It’s been such a crazy experience. It changes your outlook on life.

“Even on a plane. I’m never scared of flying – and as soon as there was any turbulence I was like ‘oh my God’, because there’s more than my life I have to care about now.”

The couple wed at Bovey Castle in Devon last year.