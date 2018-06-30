DUP leader urges bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster has called on Scots to back proposals to build a bridge to Northern Ireland. Mrs Foster said there was “growing support” for the idea as she addressed an Orange parade in Fife. She was the main speaker at the Cowdenbeath event, organised by the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland.

DUP leader Arlene Foster with participants at an Orange Order march in Cowdenbeath Credit: David Cheskin/PA

The DUP proposed a feasibility study into building a bridge to Scotland in 2015. “The connection between our two countries has always been special,” she said. “What better way to cement that relationship than through a bridge? “Amongst all the nasty and abusive comments made about the Orange wouldn’t it be great to become an actual bridge builder between Northern Ireland and Scotland? “Whilst some foolishly attempt to use Brexit to build a border between Scotland and Northern Ireland, we are more progressive, we want to build a bridge.”

