Leeds crash leaves four dead, three injured

Four men have died in a crash between a car and a taxi in Leeds.

Emergency services were called to Broadway near the junction with Bank Gardens in Horsforth at around 2.41am on Saturday.

The victims, two of whom were aged 19, another 18 and a fourth 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were among six people in a grey Seat Leon car which may have been travelling at speed at the time of the crash, West Yorkshire Police said.

The car was travelling in the direction of Weetwood, while the private hire vehicle was heading in the opposite direction on the A6120 Leeds Outer Ring Road, the force said.