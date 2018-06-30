London commuters warned of ‘cash mountain’ left on dormant Oyster cards

Transport for London (TfL) is being urged to encourage more people to get their money back from dormant Oyster cards on the 15th anniversary of the electronic travel cards. Lib Dem London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon accused the capital’s transport bosses of being “incredibly quiet” about highlighting the “cash mountain” from money left on cards. The balances and deposits on Oyster cards that have not been used for at least a year stands at more than £321 million, TfL figures show.

Ms Pidgeon went on: “The total amount left on dormant Oyster cards is soaring, almost certainly in part due to the increasing number of people who have switched to contactless payment. “TfL never stops bombarding us with advertisements and information campaigns, but highlighting this cash mountain is one issue that they remain incredibly quiet about. “It is time TfL devoted far more time and energy telling the public how they can get their own money back.”

Customers can now use contactless payment on public transport Credit: Philip Toscano/PA