March honours victims of Maryland newspaper attack

More than 1,000 people have marched through Maryland’s capital to remember the five people killed in a newspaper office shooting.

Hoisting #AnnapolisStrong signs, friends, residents and former co-workers took part in a strikingly silent candlelit march on Friday night to honour the employees of The Capital Gazette newspaper.

Melissa Wilson, who came to the vigil with her husband, Benjamin, their nine-year-old daughter and five-year-old son, said many Annapolis residents have “one degree of separation” from at least one victim.

“The people who made our newspaper are people we felt we knew, even if we had never met them before,” Benjamin Wilson said.

Melissa Wilson’s employer has offices in the same building as the newspaper and her co-workers were there when a gunman methodically blasted his way through the newsroom with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.