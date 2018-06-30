Michael Gove ripped up Brexit papers after customs concerns were downplayed

Environment Secretary Michael Gove ripped up papers on future customs options in anger after his concerns about the proposals were downplayed.

Details of a white paper setting out the UK’s plans for issues including trade and customs will be thrashed out by Cabinet ministers on Friday at Chequers.

But tensions over the deep divisions on how to proceed threaten to boil over, with Mr Gove said to have been left livid at a meeting on Wednesday about the options.

Brexiteers oppose a customs partnership with the EU, which would see the UK collect tariffs set by the EU customs union on goods entering the country on behalf of the bloc.