NHS chiefs plan to cut back on ‘unnecessary’ and ‘risky’ procedures

Breast reductions and operations to stop people snoring are among a list of treatments which could be cut back in plans to prevent more than 100,000 “unnecessary procedures” taking place annually.

NHS England said an estimated £200 million could be saved every year by tightening criteria for treatments where “the risks… outweigh the benefits”.

It said the proposals will ensure procedures, such as those for carpal tunnel, haemorrhoids and varicose veins, will only take place where there is good reason to do so.

Alternative treatments such as injections, changes of diet or physiotherapy will be effective in the majority of cases, NHS England said.

“By reducing unnecessary or risky procedures for some patients we can get better outcomes