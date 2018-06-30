NHS supporters must go to end of the earth to defend it – Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on supporters of the NHS to “go to the end of the earth and beyond” to defend it, on a march marking its 70th anniversary. Thousands of demonstrators arrived in Whitehall on Saturday afternoon following a march through central London to celebrate the anniversary and call for more funding. Protesters carrying placards and banners reading “Standing together for the NHS” and “NHS SOS” streamed down towards Parliament where politicians, TV stars and union leaders addressed the rally. Speaking to the crowds, Mr Corbyn said: “We’re here today on this amazing 70th birthday, here in Whitehall, yes to celebrate, but do we have the absolute determination that we will go to the end of the earth and beyond to defend our national health service?”. The now-familiar “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” chant was sung as he finished his speech to thunderous applause. Mr Corbyn also appealed to the Government, saying: “In the name of equality, in the name of justice, pay the social care needs that are necessary so people can live with dignity.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: “It is a symbol of an uncaring and cruel and divided society that so many go through mental health stress, so many go through it alone, and so many, sadly, take their own lives. “I want to live in a society where we have a health service worthy of the name paid for by all of us, for all of us. It’s called socialism. “I want to see the same principles applied in education and in housing,” he said, forced to pause as cheers erupted. Crowds then clamoured around Mr Corbyn for handshakes and selfies, calling out “we love you Jeremy” as he made his way into the Houses of Parliament. Earlier, chants including “shame on you Tories” and “hey, ho, Jeremy Hunt has got to go”, rang out as the march paused outside Downing Street in the afternoon sunshine. Organisers of the rally have said the Government’s recently announced funding boost was “simply not good enough”.

The march paused outside Downing Street in the afternoon sunshine Credit: John Stillwell/PA