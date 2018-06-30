Nice drive in Doris or Dave: Poll finds over quarter of motorists name their car

More than one in four UK motorists have named their car, new research suggests.

Some 28% of drivers give their car a name, with Doris, Dave, Henry, Betsy and The Beast among the most popular choices, according to a DVLA survey.

Women are almost twice as likely to name their car as men (65% and 35% respectively), while the most common age range who do this is people between 55 and 64.