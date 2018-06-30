Report: Merkel secures deal with 14 EU nations on migrants

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly secured agreements with 14 European Union countries to facilitate the rapid return of migrants who have been rejected for asylum.

The dpa news agency said Ms Merkel had also informed government coalition partners in a letter she wants “anchor centres” to process migrants at Germany’s borders.

The developments come amid a standoff between Ms Merkel and her interior minister Horst Seehofer, who leads her Bavarian-only partner Christian Social Union party. Mr Seehofer wants to turn some migrants away at Germany’s borders, and Ms Merkel insisted on a European-wide solution.

Ms Merkel on Friday came away from an EU summit with agreements from Greece and Spain to take back migrants previously registered in those countries, and an overall agreement by the 28-bloc to ease the pressure of migration into Europe.