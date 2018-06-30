- ITV Report
-
Teenager drives van into Walmart after row with girlfriend
A teenage driver ploughed his van in to a Texas superstore after a row with his girlfriend.
Caleb Wilson, 19, from Eldorado, was seen arguing with his 18-year-old girlfriend in the car park of Walmart Supercenter in the early hours of Thursday morning.
He then got into his Dodge Ram and smashed through the glass entrance before driving through a frozen food aisle, causing $500,000 (£378,500) worth of damage.
Mr Wilson then sped away, damaging a parked car as he left the scene, but he was apprehended by police officers after he stopped at a nearby petrol station.