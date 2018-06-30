Tories must pull together over Brexit or lose to Corbyn, senior MP warns

A senior Tory has warned the party it must pull together over Brexit or it risks opening the door of No 10 to Jeremy Corbyn.

Disunity in the Cabinet is making Theresa May’s negotiations with Brussels more difficult and will alienate voters, Sir Graham Brady said.

The Prime Minister insisted she is clear about her mission to deliver a Brexit deal that sets the UK up to succeed as she announced plans for a major policy renewal initiative.

Mrs May will bring together her Cabinet on Friday at Chequers to thrash out details of a white paper setting out the UK’s plans for issues including trade.

But tensions over the deep divisions on how to proceed threaten to boil over, with Environment Secretary Michael Gove ripping up papers on future customs options in anger after his concerns about the proposals were downplayed.

Brexiteers oppose the PM’s favoured option of a customs partnership with the EU, which would see the UK collect tariffs set by the EU customs union on goods entering the country on behalf of the bloc.