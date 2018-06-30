Trump pledges July 9 announcement on Supreme Court nominee

US president Donald Trump has said he plans to announce his choice to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9, adding that two women are among his top candidates for the job.

The president, who spoke aboard Air Force One on the way to his golf club in New Jersey, said he had identified a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation’s high court and he may interview as many as seven.

Mr Kennedy, a key swing vote on the court, announced that he would retire this summer.

Mr Kennedy’s news that he will leave the court next month immediately activated a network of White House aides, congressional allies and outside advocates, all set for their second Supreme Court confirmation fight in two years.

Mr Trump told reporters he planned to begin interviewing possible candidates on Monday but he may meet with some over the weekend in New Jersey.

“It’s a great group of intellectual talent,” Mr Trump said.