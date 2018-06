Ronaldo follows Messi as Argentina and Portugal are knocked out of World Cup in last 16

Edinson Cavani sent Uruguay into a World Cup quarter-final against France with two goals of the highest order eliminating Portugal. Cavani's brace in Uruguay's 2-1 win in Sochi took his tournament tally to three goals and condemned Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to a World Cup exit, just hours after his great rival Lionel Messi took the same path. The Paris St Germain forward struck in each half, heading home early on before restoring Uruguay's lead seven minutes after Portugal defender Pepe had levelled. Pepe's header was the first goal that Uruguay had conceded at this World Cup, but Oscar Tabarez's side recovered to secure a date with France in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday.

Cavani heads Uruguay in front. Credit: AP

Hours earlier quick-footed teenager Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in five minutes to help France knock Argentina out of the World Cup. Lionel Messi, who turned 31 during his fourth and possibly final World Cup, set up a pair of goals but again failed to score in a knockout match at the biggest event in football. Mbappe got his two at the first attempt and was a constant threat to Argentina's creaking defence. His speed and skill was at the heart of France's often-breathtaking display, particularly in the middle of the second half.

Messi and Argentina were knocked out the World Cup in the last 16. Credit: PA

Portugal started their game brightly with Bernardo Silva heading over at the far post and Ronaldo firing straight at Fernando Muslera in the Uruguay goal. But the goal which determined the pattern of the contest arrived as early as the seventh minute. Cavani received the ball from Rodrigo Betancur and sprayed a wonderful 40-yard diagonal pass to Luis Suarez. The Barcelona striker cut inside on to his right foot and delivered a superb cross to the far post where Cavani, having made up the ground, gave Rui Patricio no chance.

Pepe heads in equaliser. Credit: AP

It was a hammer blow for Portugal given that Uruguay had not conceded in their previous six games, and the South Americans' ability to get bodies behind the ball began to frustrate the European champions. There was promise for Portugal when Silva threaded intelligent balls into the penalty area, but the threat was quickly snuffed out with the Atletico Madrid pair of Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin commanding. Uruguay chased every ball as if it was their last, with Cavani often dropping back to form a five-man midfield. Suarez went close to a second when Patricio pushed out his 22nd-minute free-kick and Cavani shot wide in the final moments of the first half after controlling Godin's towering punt.

Cavani curls in second for Uruguay Credit: AP