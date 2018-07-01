Dozens killed as overcrowded bus plunges into gorge in India

At least 48 people were killed on Sunday when an overcrowded bus plunged off a mountain road into a gorge in northern India, officials said.

Chief minister of Uttarakhand state Trivendra Rawat said the bus fell into a 700ft deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills.

He said about a dozen other people were injured and taken to hospital.

Police official Manoj Kumar said rescuers recovered 48 bodies from the accident site.